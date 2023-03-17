Menu

Crime

Calgary police arrest 2 of 3 suspects in distraction theft spree

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 2:25 pm
Undated photos of Petrisor Adrian Marior, who Calgary police are seeking in connection to a spree of distraction thefts. View image in full screen
Undated photos of Petrisor Adrian Marior, who Calgary police are seeking in connection to a spree of distraction thefts. handout / Calgary Police Service
Calgary police have arrested and charged two men following a string of distraction thefts in the first two months of this year. And investigators are looking for help to locate a third suspect.

From late January to early February, 12 distraction thefts totalling nearly $100,000 were reported to police.

In each incident, CCTV footage shows one person observing a victim while they enter their debit or credit card pins while making a purchase at a major retail chain store. Two more suspects then approach the victim and distract them to create an opportunity to steal credit and debit cards.

Read more: ‘They can clean you completely out’: Seniors being defrauded using distraction technique

Victims report the cards as missing and see fraudulent transactions including cash withdrawals being made with the cards.

The Calgary Police Service said a rapidly-evolving and complex investigation ensued to identify three men believed to be involved in the targeting of vulnerable victims.

On March 9, two of the three suspects were arrested and charged in connection to all dozen reported incidents.

Florian Paun, 42, and Ion Tirna, 55, face 29 theft and fraud-related charges each.

‘They can clean you completely out’: Seniors being defrauded using distraction technique

“Upon arrest, we found Paun and Tirna in possession of stolen credit cards belonging to an individual who was a victim of their scam but had yet to file a police report,” Const. Shaun Vandal said. “We have determined that the offenders continued to target victims up until their arrest on March 9.

“We are asking for anyone who believes they were a victim of distraction theft between late January and early March 2023 to contact us and file a report.”

Paun is due to appear in court on March 20, and Tirna’s next scheduled court apearance is March 27.

Read more: Calgary police warn of string of ‘distraction thefts’

CPS are asking for the public’s help to locate Petrisor Adrian Marior, 24, who is wanted on warrants for 29 theft- and fraud-related offenses connected to the incidents.

Marior is described as between five-feet-nine-inches and six-feet tall, with a medium to heavy build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Marior is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceTheftFraudDistraction TheftDistraction TheftsCalgary distraction theftCalgary distraction theftsFlorian PaunIon TirnaPetrisor Adrian MariorPetrisor Marior
