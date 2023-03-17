Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP investigate homicide of Sagkeeng First Nation man

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 1:16 pm
RCMP Powerview detachment.
RCMP Powerview detachment. RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are investigating a homicide on Sagkeeng First Nation.

Officers from the Powerview detachment were called to a home on Tipi Road Thursday afternoon in response to an assault call, police said.

Read more: 2 more charged in The Pas double homicide: Manitoba RCMP

When they arrived, they found a 42-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another Sagkeeng man, 38, was arrested and held in custody.

Local officers, along with the RCMP’s major crime and forensic identification units, continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police forensics team, homicide unit investigate Amherst Street shooting'
Winnipeg police forensics team, homicide unit investigate Amherst Street shooting
RCMPHomicideManitoba RCMPcrime in ManitobaMan KilledSagkeeng First NationPowerview RCMP
