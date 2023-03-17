Manitoba RCMP investigate homicide of Sagkeeng First Nation man

See more sharing options

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a homicide on Sagkeeng First Nation.

Officers from the Powerview detachment were called to a home on Tipi Road Thursday afternoon in response to an assault call, police said.

When they arrived, they found a 42-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another Sagkeeng man, 38, was arrested and held in custody.

Local officers, along with the RCMP’s major crime and forensic identification units, continue to investigate.