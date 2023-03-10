2 more charged in The Pas double homicide: Manitoba RCMP

A second teenager and a man have been charged in connection with the deaths of two men in The Pas earlier this year.
Police have previously said officers found the two victims, a 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old man, outside a home around 4 a.m. on Jan. 15.
Read more: 2 people found unresponsive near residence in The Pas leads to homicide investigation, RCMP say
One of the men died at the scene. The other was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
Police haven’t said how the men died, but have said both were found with “obvious signs of trauma.”
A 17-year-old boy from Moose Lake has previously been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.
On Friday police said a 15-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man, both from Moose Lake, have also been arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder.
The police investigation continues.
