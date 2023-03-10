Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 more charged in The Pas double homicide: Manitoba RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 10, 2023 2:42 pm
An RCMP officer's shoulder patch.
RCMP have charged three people in connection with deaths of two men in The Pas, Man., earlier this year. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A second teenager and a man have been charged in connection with the deaths of two men in The Pas earlier this year.

Police have previously said officers found the two victims, a 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old man, outside a home around 4 a.m. on Jan. 15.

Read more: 2 people found unresponsive near residence in The Pas leads to homicide investigation, RCMP say

One of the men died at the scene. The other was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police haven’t said how the men died, but have said both were found with “obvious signs of trauma.”

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigate fatal shooting on Beverly Street'
Winnipeg police investigate fatal shooting on Beverly Street

A 17-year-old boy from Moose Lake has previously been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

On Friday police said a 15-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man, both from Moose Lake, have also been arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Read more: Teen charged with murder in connection with The Pas, Man. double homicide

The police investigation continues.

More on Crime
HomicideWinnipeg crimeSecond Degree MurderManitoba RCMPDouble HomicideThe PasThe Pas RCMP
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers