Lockdown at school in Smoky Lake, Alta., ends: ‘No threat to the public’

RCMP said there was never a threat to the public and ended a lockdown for a high school in Smoky Lake, Alta., Friday.

Earlier that morning, residents had been asked to shelter in place after reports of a man with a weapon near a high school.

Police had warned residents to stay in their homes and go to the basement if possible.

H.A. Kostash School and the local hospital had been placed on lockdown, according to a post on Facebook from the town of Smoky Lake.

Parents had been told not to come by the school and RCMP asked drivers to stay clear of the area.

Smoky Lake is located about 80 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

More to come…