Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lockdown at school in Smoky Lake, Alta., ends: ‘No threat to the public’

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted March 17, 2023 11:41 am
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP said there was never a threat to the public and ended a lockdown for a high school in Smoky Lake, Alta., Friday.

Earlier that morning, residents had been asked to shelter in place after reports of a man with a weapon near a high school.

Police had warned residents to stay in their homes and go to the basement if possible.

H.A. Kostash School and the local hospital had been placed on lockdown, according to a post on Facebook from the town of Smoky Lake.

Parents had been told not to come by the school and RCMP asked drivers to stay clear of the area.

 

Smoky Lake is located about 80 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Father of 2 boys injured in Smoky Lake school bus crash speaks out'
Father of 2 boys injured in Smoky Lake school bus crash speaks out
Alberta RCMPSmoky LakeShelter in PlaceSmoky Lake RCMPweapons reportH.A. Kostash Schoolsmoky lake lockdown
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers