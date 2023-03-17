Peterborough police arrest man for impaired driving, find open alcohol, cannabis items in vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man faces impaired driving and other charges following an incident on Thursday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8 p.m., officers responded to a witness report of a suspected impaired driver and located the suspect vehicle in the area of The Parkway and Lansdowne Street West. Officers followed the vehicle to a parking lot, where they conducted a vehicle stop.

Police say officers noticed “obvious signs” of impairment with the driver and determined he was impaired. A search of the vehicle located open alcohol containers and a number of cannabis items.

The 38-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), driving a vehicle with an open container of liquor and cannabis readily available, driving without a licence and valid permit, and failure to surrender both a permit and an insurance card.

The vehicle was also impounded for seven days.

The man was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 1.