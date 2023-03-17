Menu

Crime

Peterborough police arrest man for impaired driving, find open alcohol, cannabis items in vehicle

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 10:31 am
A Peterborough man faces impaired driving and other charges following a traffic stop on March 16, 2023. View image in full screen
A Peterborough man faces impaired driving and other charges following a traffic stop on March 16, 2023. The Canadian Press file
A Peterborough man faces impaired driving and other charges following an incident on Thursday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8 p.m., officers responded to a witness report of a suspected impaired driver and located the suspect vehicle in the area of The Parkway and Lansdowne Street West. Officers followed the vehicle to a parking lot, where they conducted a vehicle stop.

Read more: 2 weekend arrests for impaired driving in Douro-Dummer Township, Peterborough County OPP say

Police say officers noticed “obvious signs” of impairment with the driver and determined he was impaired. A search of the vehicle located open alcohol containers and a number of cannabis items.

The 38-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), driving a vehicle with an open container of liquor and cannabis readily available, driving without a licence and valid permit, and failure to surrender both a permit and an insurance card.

Story continues below advertisement

The vehicle was also impounded for seven days.

The man was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 1.

Impaired DrivingPeterborough Police ServiceDrunk DrivingPeterborough PolicePeterborough crimePeterborough impaired drivingPeterborough drunk driving
