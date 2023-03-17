Menu

Canada

Markham employee on leave after using N-word in George Brown College guest lecture

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 17, 2023 9:43 am
People walk near an entrance to George Brown College in Toronto on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. The downtown Toronto college says it is investigating after a guest speaker used the N-word during a case study presentation on Wednesday. View image in full screen
People walk near an entrance to George Brown College in Toronto on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. The downtown Toronto college says it is investigating after a guest speaker used the N-word during a case study presentation on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
A downtown Toronto college says it is investigating after a guest speaker used the N-word during a case study presentation on Wednesday.

George Brown College says it condemns the use of the racial slur in the strongest terms and called the incident “disturbing and troubling.”

The city of Markham, Ont., confirmed in a statement that the language was used by a member of its staff in a case study presentation on an arbitration decision presented to students.

Read more: Western student group calls for change after law professor uses N-word during lecture

City spokesman Bryan Frois says the staff member was placed on administrative leave and a third-party investigator has been brought in to review the situation and make recommendations.

George Brown president Gervan Fearon says the college also immediately launched a formal investigation.

Fearon says its Office of Anti-Racism, Equity and Human Rights is connecting with students from the class to provide supports and will take action to prevent the incident from happening in future.

More on Canada
Markhamgeorge brown collegeGeorge Brown College investigationGeorge Brown College N-word
© 2023 The Canadian Press

