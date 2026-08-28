GDP results for June and second quarter to be released Friday by StatCan

Economists are expecting fresh data will show growth rebounded sharply in the second quarter of the year when Statistics Canada publishes new gross domestic product figures this morning.
StatCan is set to report updated GDP results for June and the second quarter overall.
A Reuters poll of economists expects the Canadian economy expanded at an annualized rate of 3.4 per cent in the second quarter, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.
Get breaking National news
RBC economists also believe GDP will top three per cent for the second quarter as the economy bounced back from some temporary drags on growth in the previous three months.
- Saskatchewan’s provincial deficit persists despite higher oil revenue
- Alberta predicting 2026 budget surplus thanks to oil prices, Middle East war
- Saskatchewan is ‘choosing Canada’ for new AI data centres, minister says
- Saskatchewan fiscal update projects $825M deficit, cites health, agriculture costs
StatCan reported back in May that real GDP declined slightly in the first quarter, fueling debates over whether a recession had hit the economy.
The agency regularly revises its data and economists will be looking for confirmation of whether or not the economy really did start the year with a mild contraction.
Write a comment