Calgary police release dangerous offender with sexual assault history

The Calgary Police Service is notifying the community it is releasing a dangerous offender.

Norman Robert Brown, 57, was released Thursday after serving a two-year sentence for sexual assault. Brown is also under a 10-year long-term supervision order.

“The Calgary Police Service is issuing this information and warning after careful deliberation and consideration of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform the members of the community of the release of Brown,” a CPS statement read.

Brown has six prior sexual assault convictions and one conviction for sexual interference of a minor, all occurring between 1990 and 2021.

“The majority of his crimes have occurred in the Calgary area and targeted vulnerable women, including women with disabilities,” CPS said.

Police said he will be closely monitored by Correctional Service Canada and the CPS high risk offender program.

Brown is described as five-feet-nine-inches tall and 221 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said the information of Brown’s release is intended to help citizens take “suitable precautionary measures and not to embark on any form of vigilante action.