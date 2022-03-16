Dangerous offender who shot, blinded student in Calgary granted day parole 

Send this page to someone via email

A career criminal who shot and blinded an innocent bystander in downtown Calgary nearly 15 years ago has been granted day parole.

In September 2008, Roland Warawa fired his gun during a drug deal. Instead of hitting his intended target, the bullet struck Brazilian exchange student Jose Neto.

Neto lost both of his eyes, resulting in complete and permanent loss of vision.

About one week before that incident, Warawa shot another man.

He pleaded guilty to several charges, including the aggravated assault of Neto and two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to wound, maim, disfigure or endanger life.

Warawa was declared a dangerous offender and given an indeterminate sentence.

On Wednesday, he appeared before the Parole Board of Canada via video link.

In the lengthy hearing, Warawa told the board much of his criminal background can be attributed to addictions.

“To be honest, I was so high all the time I didn’t think,” he said.

Warawa said he has been an addict for over 20 years and has been clean for two years.

He spoke about the night he blinded Neto.

“I was shooting and I missed my target, and here we are with a blinded innocent bystander,” Warawa said. “It was just a dumb, cowardly action that I did.”

Warawa said in the time he’s spent in custody since then he has addressed a lot of his risk factors.

“I just want to live a life and be successful,” he told the board.

Warawa said he has employment secured and wants to build a life with his wife and children.

“I know it’s not going to be easy and I need help and I want the help,” he said. “I’m ready to start living and get out of this system.”

The board noted psychological assessments indicate Warawa is at a high risk for reoffending.

Warawa, now in his 40s, has been in and out of jail since he was 19.

His history includes attempted murder, assaulting a peace officer, theft, break and enter and robbery.

The board denied full parole but granted day parole for a period of six months.

In making its decision, the board said his progress outweighs the concerning factors.

During that time, he will reside at a halfway house and has a list of conditions to follow.

Warawa is to abstain from drugs and alcohol, have no contact with the victims, keep up with treatment for substance abuse and seek counselling to address issues with violence and re-integration.

According to parole board documents, Warawa was granted day parole for the purpose of receiving treatment in 2019, but was taken back into custody in early 2020 and has remained in a medium-security facility until now.

In a previous interview with Global News, Neto stated he doesn’t wish what happened to him on anybody but gives Warawa very little thought.

“The only thing I can do is carry my life and not really spend much time or energy thinking about that,” Neto said.