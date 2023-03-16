Kingston, Ont. parents question the value of a fall break

Send this page to someone via email

Dan Uzoaba is enjoying some arcade games with his primary school-aged children during the tail end of March break.

He and thousands of other families in the region could be looking at a similar break in the fall.

The Limestone District School Board, Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board and the Hastings Prince Edward School Board are considering a fall break in late October around Halloween.

If the concept is approved, students would return to school one week earlier in the fall.

The potential plan presents challenges for Uzoaba.

“One would actually have to try to find some sort of daycare for the children,” said Uzoaba

Story continues below advertisement

That sentiment was also shared by parent Jess Farnell.

“Even March break camps are challenging to find and there’s few spaces in Kingston for some of those things,” said Farnell.

The Limestone school board says one reason the concept is being considered is a history of health-related absences in the fall dating to long before the COVID-19 pandemic.

If the school boards approve the fall break and earlier start to the school year it wouldn’t come into effect until the 2024/2025 academic school year.