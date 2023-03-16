Westport, Ont. man charged in case of abandoned dog

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in Frontenac Township have updated an investigation regarding an abandoned dog near Godfrey.

The abandoned dog managed to survive the frigid winter temperatures for 11 days before being rescued by a member of the public.

The dog was found on Hill Road in Godfrey by someone who lives in the area. Police believe it was abandoned on the morning of Feb. 16.

It is now in the care of a veterinarian after spending two weeks in the cold.

Police have charged 64-year-old Joel McCulloch with the following charges:

Cruelty to animals – unnecessary pain, suffering or injury

Cause damage or injury to animal – fail to provide suitable/adequate food, water, care, shelter

Obstruct Peace Officer

Causing undue stress to an animal – Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in a Kingston courtroom on May 16.