$90M expansion at Kelowna, B.C. airport to begin this summer

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 7:19 pm
Sometime this summer, a massive construction project involving the main terminal building at Kelowna, B.C.’s airport (YLW) will begin.

On Thursday, the city said funding has been approved for the $90-million upgrade, cited to be the largest infrastructure project to date at YLW.

“The project will be funded through fees paid by airport users and will have no taxation impact to Kelowna taxpayers,” said the city.

According to the city, the terminal reached over-capacity in 2019, “which is restricting growth in air service, food & beverage services, and regional economic development.”

“This investment in YLW will have significant benefits for all of Kelowna,” said Kelowna’s mayor, Tom Dyas. “It is an investment in our regional economy, helping to support increased air service for both passengers and goods.”

The city said passengers will see work preparation this spring before construction starts in the summer.

The work will be done in phases, with the first phase adding 60,000 square feet (5,590 square metres) of new space to the main terminal building, and nearly 13,000 square feet (1,200 square metres) of renovated space.

The first phase is expected to be completed by 2026, and will see improved wayfinding, direct access to the south gates and expansions to the departure lounge and security screening area.

Trending Now

“We know that construction will have impacts to guests visiting YLW, such as noise and impacts to existing amenities and parking. Our team is working to minimize these impacts as much as possible,” said airport director Sam Samaddar.

“We will be sharing more information about what passengers can expect at YLW as we approach construction. We thank everyone for their patience as we complete this work to make these important improvements.”

KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganCity of KelownaYLWkelowna airportKelowna Airport ExpansionSam Sammadar
