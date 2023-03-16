Menu

Entertainment

Massive snow castle brings joy to Saskatoon neighborhood kids

By Jeffrey Meskens Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 7:36 pm
Jason Greer built a 15 foot tall snow castle with slide in his front year in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
Jason Greer built a 15 foot tall snow castle with slide in his front year in Saskatoon. Jason Greer
A giant snow castle has appeared in Saskatoon’s Willowgrove neighborhood. The 15-foot tall castle features a full snow slide and 20-foot-long castle walls.

Jason Greer built the castle for his three kids to play on.

It has become an annual tradition for the Greer family to build something in their front yard.

Jason has built snow sculptures in his yard in the past and in recent years he has built snow slides for his kids.

This year he decided to add something extra to the slide – namely a giant castle with a tower and walls.

Saskatoon snow castle architect builds largest castle to date

“I took a measurement, and the tower is at least 15 feet tall. The walls surrounding the slide are both 20 feet long and 10 feet high. I just keep building new ones every year and making them bigger. It is the biggest one I have built so far.”

Greer got all the snow by shoveling his own and his neighbors’ driveways. He then let the ice compact over the winter and cut it into bricks, which he piled on to make the castle.

Greer says the neighborhood reacted very positively to the structure, especially since all the neighborhood kids are allowed to come and play on it.

“The pressure is on though. All my neighbors are asking if the next one will be bigger. I mean as long as the kids have a blast, I will keep building.”

With spring approaching the castle will not be around for much longer, but Greer will have plenty of time to draft plans for next year’s construction.

