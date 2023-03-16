Passengers warned of difficult commute amid Coquitlam SkyTrain outage

Send this page to someone via email

Commuters using the SkyTrain Millennium Line through Coquitlam, B.C., are being warned to brace for a difficult commute due to a service outage Thursday afternoon.

TransLink said the outage was due to a medical emergency at Coquitlam Central Station, and affects that station along with the Lincoln and Lafarge Lake-Douglas stations.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police said they expected the delay to last for “hours,” and urged commuters to seek out alternate routes and be patient with fellow passengers.

TransLink said SkyTrain passengers will need to transfer to bus service at Inlet Centre Station to continue their trips.

Extra bus service and additional staff have been deployed to all stations, it said.

The Expo and Canada Lines were not affected.