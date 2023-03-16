Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Passengers warned of difficult commute amid Coquitlam SkyTrain outage

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 6:50 pm
Millennium Line Skytrain, Burnaby British Columbia with the North Shore Mountains in the distance. Jan. 13, 2013. View image in full screen
Millennium Line Skytrain, Burnaby British Columbia with the North Shore Mountains in the distance. Jan. 13, 2013. The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Commuters using the SkyTrain Millennium Line through Coquitlam, B.C., are being warned to brace for a difficult commute due to a service outage Thursday afternoon.

TransLink said the outage was due to a medical emergency at Coquitlam Central Station, and affects that station along with the Lincoln and Lafarge Lake-Douglas stations.

Read more: TransLink gets $479M from B.C. government to help address declining ridership

Metro Vancouver Transit Police said they expected the delay to last for “hours,” and urged commuters to seek out alternate routes and be patient with fellow passengers.

TransLink said SkyTrain passengers will need to transfer to bus service at Inlet Centre Station to continue their trips.

Extra bus service and additional staff have been deployed to all stations, it said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The Expo and Canada Lines were not affected.

Click to play video: 'B.C. giving TransLink $479M'
B.C. giving TransLink $479M
TransLinkCoquitlamSkyTrainTransit policeCommuteCommutersEvergreen Linemedical emergencyMillennium LineService OutageSkytrain Serviceskytrain outage
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers