Canada

TransLink gets $479M from B.C. government to help address declining ridership

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 2:10 pm
Click to play video: 'TransLink mayors call for funding certainty from federal government'
TransLink mayors call for funding certainty from federal government
The TransLink Mayors Council says it's feeling a little left out of the provincial budget. While there was some money on the table for the Broadway subway project, the council was hoping for a bigger slice of the cash pie. Emily Lazatin reports. – Mar 2, 2023
TransLink is getting some money from the provincial government to help fund projects and address dwindling ridership.

Global News has learned the organization is getting $479 million of budget surplus money.

It is hoped this will stem any potential layoffs and potential route cuts as ridership continues to creep back up to pre-pandemic levels.

Ridership is about 82 per cent of pre-pandemic levels but revenue collection accounts for about 75 per cent.

The funding boost comes after the TransLink mayors’ council felt left out of this year’s provincial budget when it came to funding its 10-year plan, priced around $20 billion.

TransLink had said if there wasn’t extra funding in the next two years there would be major cuts to transportation services.

An official announcement from Premier David Eby is set for 2:15 p.m.

Click to play video: 'TransLink mayors call for federal funding commitment for list of Metro Vancouver projects'
TransLink mayors call for federal funding commitment for list of Metro Vancouver projects

TransLink’s plan includes doubling buses by 2035, the extension of the millennium line to the University of British Columbia, rapid transit to the north shore, and the gondola to Simon Fraser University.

The mayors’ council made a formal request last month to the federal government to provide $250 million in additional emergency funds to be matched by the B.C. government.

However, the province has concluded it does not expect that money to come from Ottawa so they are providing $479 million to the organization.

