British Columbia gets low grades from environmentalists on old-growth forest protection

A report card from B.C. environmental organizations said the province is still continuing to score failing grades as old-growth forests remain at risk.

Sierra Club BC, Stand.earth, and the Wilderness Committee issued their fifth report card, assessing the B.C. government’s progress in implementing the Old Growth Strategic Review (OGSR) recommendations.

The report card comes two-and-a-half years into the provincial government’s three-year timeline for implementing all 14 recommendations from the OGSR.

Environmentalists are calling on the government to take more action to preserve B.C.'s old-growth forests.

“It is crucial because we are close to the brink with some of the last endangered old-growth forests. We are still seeing a high annual rate of old-growth logging,” said Jens Wieting, Sierra Club BC’s senior forest and climate campaigner.

The groups said that more than half of the most at-risk old-growth forests remain open to logging, which is about 1.44 million hectares or the equivalent of about 3,600 Stanley Parks.

“We are nowhere close to the implementation of the three-year promise from the government — it has not translated to the ground,” Wieting said.

The organizations gave the province failing grades on issues including action on funding for conservation, changing course in forest stewardship and transparency.

“With just six months left in a three-year timeline, it’s astounding that the B.C. NDP is still earning such poor grades on its old growth pledge. Forests and communities need immediate, bold action now,” said Tegan Hansen, Stand.earth’s senior forest campaigner.

“Premier Eby still has an opportunity to live up to his promise and immediately correct course, but he has to act quickly — before these irreplaceable forests are destroyed forever.”

“We are hopeful with Eby that we will see a change, we want to see as much as possible of the OGSR implemented before the end of the year,” Wieting said.

“The most important part of the solution is to ensure the conservation financing for today, which will give First Nations and communities a sense that they will be supported to create Indigenous-led solutions.

“We need these solutions today not tomorrow.”

The report card follows the United for Old Growth rally on Lekwungen territories in Victoria two weeks ago, where thousands marched in support of the United We Stand for Old Growth declaration signed by more than 220 groups from across B.C.

Global News has reached out to the B.C. Ministry of Forests for comment.