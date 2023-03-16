Menu

Crime

Kelowna piano teacher pleads not guilty to sexual assault

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 4:38 pm
Kelowna piano teacher Neil Nein-Nein Wong pleaded not guilty to sexual assault. View image in full screen
Kelowna piano teacher Neil Nein-Nein Wong pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.
A Kelowna piano teacher accused of sexually assaulting one of his young students has denied in court all of the allegations against him.

Neil Nein-Nein Wong, 54, pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault and sexual interference Thursday, in the opening moments of what’s anticipated to be a two-day trial.

The mother of the child he’s accused of sexually touching testified first Thursday, telling the court Wong taught her elementary-school-aged child piano once a week for an eight-month period starting in 2021. Her name, and the child’s name, are protected under a publication ban.

The lessons stopped in January 2022 when the child said they didn’t like how Wong had been touching them.

Read more: Kelowna piano teacher focus of RCMP sexual assault investigation

The mother said she could see her child’s discomfort as the story unfolded and they stopped lessons immediately, carefully considering their next steps. She said they were loath to go to the police, expressing concern that it would be the child’s word against Wong’s. When she saw her child struggling, she and her husband changed their tack and brought forth the allegations to police.

Testifying from Kelowna Child Advocacy Centre, the child told the court the touching happened first when they were sitting next to Wong on the piano bench.

He would put his hand under the child’s shirt, loop it around them and would rub “up and down” on their bare belly and touch their chest.

To make it stop, the child said they asked Wong to get them some water and he obliged. After having a glass of water, the lesson would resume. The unwelcome touch resumed, as well.

On another occasion, the child said Wong hugged them in a way that made them uncomfortable.

“He would hug me and touch my bum and I didn’t like it … He would pick me up and pat my bum in a way I didn’t like,” the child said.

The child told the court they tried to “scooch away.”

Read more: Kelowna piano teacher headed to court on allegations of sexual assault of student

“I tried to wiggle and get myself down but he wouldn’t let me, ” they said.

The court also viewed a video of when the child first spoke to a police officer about what had happened, which mirrored what was said in court Thursday.

Wong sat with his head down through much of the proceeding. He was joined by his family.

RCMP officers were concerned that there might be more victims due to his access to youth and issued a plea for people who may have been victimized to come forward.

No new charges have appeared on the court list since that time.

Wong was released from police custody on strict conditions to have no contact with anyone under the age of 16 for any reason, RCMP said.

Wong was employed as a music teacher at Kelowna Secondary School until 2013.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, support is available: 

  • The Department of Justice Victim Services Directory includes a list of support services in your area.
  • Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 (toll-free) Available 24/7 or Text CONNECT 686868
