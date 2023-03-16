Menu

Canada

Guelph ranked among best student cities in Canada

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted March 16, 2023 12:12 pm
Insurance company Hello Safe ranks Guelph as one of the best student cities in Canada. View image in full screen
Insurance company Hello Safe ranks Guelph as one of the best student cities in Canada. Nick Westoll / Global News
Guelph has been ranked as one of the top Canadian cities for students in 2023.

The Royal City ranks just outside the top 10 after insurance company Hello Safe released its rankings online on Thursday.

The website listed Guelph at number 12 with a final score of 127 points.

Read more: University of Guelph prof among 2023 Killam Prize recipients

The site ranks 47 of the country’s best cities based on combining 18 criteria, including attractiveness, academic excellence and quality of life.

Guelph is listed 13th in attractiveness, 28th in quality of life, 17th in student life and seventh for excellence.

Kingston ranked as the best city, followed by Montreal and Vancouver rounding out the top three.

Read more: Global biodiversity project in Guelph receives $24 million in federal funding

The Royal City moved up five spots in comparison with 2021, when the website first released the list.

 

CanadaGuelph NewsUniversity of GuelphRoyal Cityguelph studentsbest Canadian citiesBest student cities
