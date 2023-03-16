Menu

Canada

Final report into N.S. mass shooting to be up to 3,000 pages when released

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2023 10:28 am
Premier says Nova Scotia shooting inquiry needs to be priority despite Brenda Lucki retirement
Nova Scotia’s premier says the findings of the public inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting need to remain a top priority, despite the departure of the current head of the RCMP. Brenda Lucki has announced she’s stepping down as the commissioner. As Skye Bryden-Blom reports, her retirement comes just weeks before the inquiry’s final report. – Feb 16, 2023
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia’s mass shooting says its final report will be bound in seven volumes that total up to 3,000 pages.

The report is to be released on March 30 at an event in Truro, N.S., that will be webcast on the commission’s website.

In an email, the inquiry said that while the report is still being finalized, it’s anticipated to be “between 2,000 to 3,000 pages,” and there will also be an executive summary with an overview.

Read more: Inquiry into Nova Scotia mass shooting to release final report on March 30

In all, 22 people were shot to death on April 18-19, 2020 during the rampage, which ended when the gunman was killed by two RCMP officers at a gas station north of Halifax.

The public inquiry’s mandate included examinations of the police response, the killer’s access to firearms, gender-based violence, the assistance offered to those most affected, and the steps taken to inform the public as the rampage unfolded.

Read more: N.S. county where mass shooting occurred to seek proposals for policing alternatives

The commission is expected to make recommendations to improve community safety across Canada.

The inquiry says in a release the commissioners recognize their report cannot be digested in one day and encourage people to take the time needed to read it before beginning the “sustained” work required to turn the recommendations into reality.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2023.

nova scotia shootingnova scotia mass shootingMass Casualty CommissionNS ShootingNova Scotia Shooting Inquirymass casualty commission reportnova scotia shooting inquiry reportnova scotia shooting report
© 2023 The Canadian Press

