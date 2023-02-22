Menu

Canada

Inquiry into Nova Scotia mass shooting to release final report on March 30

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2023 1:55 pm
Premier says Nova Scotia shooting inquiry needs to be priority despite Brenda Lucki retirement
Nova Scotia’s premier says the findings of the public inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting need to remain a top priority, despite the departure of the current head of the RCMP. Brenda Lucki has announced she’s stepping down as the commissioner. As Skye Bryden-Blom reports, her retirement comes just weeks before the inquiry’s final report.
The public inquiry that investigated the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia announced today it will release its final report on March 30.

The Mass Casualty Commission issued a statement saying the report will provide a detailed account of what happened as well as recommendations to improve community safety across Canada.

Among other things, the report will examine the police response, access to firearms, gender-based violence, the killer’s prior interactions with police and the steps taken to inform and support those affected by the murders.

The inquiry heard that on the night of April 18, 2020, a man disguised as a Mountie killed 13 people in Portapique, N.S., then evaded the RCMP and resumed his murders the next day as he drove a replica RCMP cruiser across northern and central Nova Scotia.

In all, 22 people were shot to death during the 13-hour rampage, which ended when the gunman was fatally shot by two RCMP officers at a gas station north of Halifax.

The independent commission of inquiry opened the public portion of its proceedings one year ago today.

Click to play video: 'New questions raised on 2020 police shooting at Nova Scotia firehall'
New questions raised on 2020 police shooting at Nova Scotia firehall

The inquiry’s work included 76 days of public hearings, during which the commission released 31 so-called foundational documents and more than 7,000 exhibits and source materials.

The inquiry heard from 230 witnesses as part of its investigation, including about 80 members of the RCMP _ and 60 of those witnesses testified at the public proceedings, half of whom were RCMP members.

“In the final stages of our mandate, the commission has worked to review and analyze the significant amount of information we learned through the course of our work,” investigations director Barbara McLean said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2023.

nova scotia shootingMass Casualty CommissionNS ShootingNS shooting inquiry
© 2023 The Canadian Press

