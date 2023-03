Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a person riding an e-bike has serious injuries after a crash with a car on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Mavis Road and Courtneypark Drive at around 6:20 a.m.

Police said the e-bike rider was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The intersection was closed for the investigation and police are advising motorists to use alternate routes.

COLLISION:

-Mavis Rd/Courtneypark Dr #Mississauga

-Car & E-Bike involved

-All veh. remained

-Adult Rider taken to trauma centre

-Serious but not life-threatening injuries

-Entire intersection will remain closed for now

-Use alternate routes

-C/R 6:20am

-PR230086204 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) March 16, 2023