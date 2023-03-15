Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Victoria police announce murder charge in 6-year-old killing of Richard Young

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 10:57 pm
Victoria Police release video regarding unsolved homicide
WATCH: Investigators are asking for the public's assistance into the death of Richard “Blair” Young. He was reported missing in February of 2017 and his body was discovered on the Malahat on March 2nd, 2017 – Mar 6, 2019
Police have announced an arrest and murder charge in the death of a Victoria man who disappeared more than six years ago.

Victoria police issued a public appeal about the disappearance of Richard ‘Blair’ Young on Feb. 15, 2017, after the 72-year-old’s family reported they hadn’t heard from him in more than a week.

Security video showed him leaving his apartment alive for the last time on Feb. 8.

Read more: Victoria police appeal for public’s help 2 years after man’s body found on side of Malahat

Young’s body was located on the Malahat Highway on March 2 that same year.

Victoria police and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit investigated for years, and in 2019 said they had identified a person of interest.

During that update, police added that they’d detected more than $30,000 in fraudulent transactions were made using Young’s credit cards and bank account after his disappearance.

On Wednesday, Victoria police said Joseph “Bob” Gelineau had been arrested in the case, and charged with first-degree murder and indignity to human remains.

Gelineau remains in custody pending a future court date.

MurderFirst Degree MurderVictoria policevictoria homicidevictoria murderBlair YoungRichard Blair youngRichard YoungJoseph "Bob" Gelineaujoseph gelineau
