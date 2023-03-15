Victoria police announce murder charge in 6-year-old killing of Richard Young

Send this page to someone via email

Police have announced an arrest and murder charge in the death of a Victoria man who disappeared more than six years ago.

Victoria police issued a public appeal about the disappearance of Richard ‘Blair’ Young on Feb. 15, 2017, after the 72-year-old’s family reported they hadn’t heard from him in more than a week.

Security video showed him leaving his apartment alive for the last time on Feb. 8.

Young’s body was located on the Malahat Highway on March 2 that same year.

Victoria police and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit investigated for years, and in 2019 said they had identified a person of interest.

During that update, police added that they’d detected more than $30,000 in fraudulent transactions were made using Young’s credit cards and bank account after his disappearance.

On Wednesday, Victoria police said Joseph “Bob” Gelineau had been arrested in the case, and charged with first-degree murder and indignity to human remains.

Gelineau remains in custody pending a future court date.