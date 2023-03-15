Death of 24-year-old woman in Abbotsford, B.C. suspicious, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police say the death of a 24-year-old woman in an Abbotsford, B.C., apartment complex Tuesday evening is being investigated as suspicious.

In a Wednesday media release, Abbotsford police said they were called to the home in the 2200-block of Mckenzie Road around 8:30 p.m., where they found the victim.

Police did not say what led them to suspect the death was suspicious, but said “early indications” were that the incident was isolated to the single apartment.

The file is being handed over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Anyone with information on the death or who has video shot in the area Tuesday evening is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

