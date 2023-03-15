‘Trafficking levels’ of fentanyl and crack confiscated: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna, B.C., Mounties say that trafficking levels of crack and suspected fentanyl were seized on Tuesday in an arrest.

A suspect in a brown Nissan Altima was found during a routine patrol near Highway 97 and Cooper Avenue. When the vehicle was stopped, a man exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

“Following a brief short pursuit, the man was taken into custody without incident,” RCMP said in a press release.

“While officers pursued the man on foot, he was observed throwing a bag into a nearby bush. The bag was seized and searched incidental to arrest which was found to contain trafficking level amounts of suspected fentanyl and crack cocaine.”

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said they also found cellphones, weapons and cash upon the arrest.

2:05 Child exploitation cases on the rise in Kelowna

A laboratory analysis of the drugs and an expert opinion in trafficking a controlled substance is required for charge approval in federal matters.

RCMP said the vehicle and cash may also be subject to civil forfeiture proceedings.