Crime

‘Trafficking levels’ of fentanyl and crack confiscated: Kelowna RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 6:57 pm
Officers conducted a traffic stop along the 1800 block of Cooper Road. The lone male occupant exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Following a brief short pursuit, the man was taken into custody without incident. View image in full screen
Officers conducted a traffic stop along the 1800 block of Cooper Road. The lone male occupant exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Following a brief short pursuit, the man was taken into custody without incident. Courtesy: RCMP
Kelowna, B.C., Mounties say that trafficking levels of crack and suspected fentanyl were seized on Tuesday in an arrest.

A suspect in a brown Nissan Altima was found during a routine patrol near Highway 97 and Cooper Avenue. When the vehicle was stopped, a man exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

Read more: 51 guns and 5 vehicles seized, 5 arrests made during drug bust: Okanagan RCMP

“Following a brief short pursuit, the man was taken into custody without incident,” RCMP said in a press release.

“While officers pursued the man on foot, he was observed throwing a bag into a nearby bush. The bag was seized and searched incidental to arrest which was found to contain trafficking level amounts of suspected fentanyl and crack cocaine.”

RCMP said they also found cellphones, weapons and cash upon the arrest.

A laboratory analysis of the drugs and an expert opinion in trafficking a controlled substance is required for charge approval in federal matters.

Trending Now

RCMP said the vehicle and cash may also be subject to civil forfeiture proceedings.

RCMPKelowna RCMPHighway 97Kelowna MountiesNissan AltimaCooper Avenuetrafficking levels of drugs in Kelowna
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

