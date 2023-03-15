All Elite Wrestling announces ‘House Rules’ debut at Calgary Stampede

Send this page to someone via email

Wrestling is coming back to the Calgary Stampede.

On Wednesday, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced the Canadian debut of the “AEW House Rules” live event series in Calgary on July 15.

Jeff Jarrett, AEW’s director of business development, said the Florida-based wrestling promotion wanted to make its first “House Rules” show in Canada to be “extraordinary and memorable.”

“We love the concept of wrestling under the lights at the Saddledome, and we can’t wait for fans to experience our live show in one of the coolest venues in Canada,” Jarrett said in a news release. “In addition to satisfying the passions of diehard wrestling fans, we’re excited about creating new fans of all ages on July 15 at the Calgary Stampede.”

AEW is known for a roster that includes Winnipeg-born Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Jamie Hayter, Saraya, Matt and Nick Jackson, Darby Allin, Sting, Orange Cassidy and more. Founded by Tony Khan in 2019, the pro wrestling league also branched out into video games, action figures and other merchandise.

“We’re thrilled to be included in one of Canada’s biggest annual events, and we’re excited to bring the high-octane action of AEW to the (Scotiabank) Saddledome,” Rafael Morffi, AEW’s vice-president of live events, said in a statement.

Tickets for the one-night AEW event go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

The 2023 edition of the Calgary Stampede is scheduled to run July 7 to 16 at Stampede Park.

“We are thrilled to see wrestling return to Stampede Park, the home of the legendary Stampede Wrestling promotion,” said Adam Oppenheim, president of Stampede Entertainment Inc. “Calgary is one of the premier wrestling cities in the world, so it’s no surprise that the Calgary Stampede is the premier destination for AEW to bring their ‘House Rules’ show.”

Stampede Wrestling spent decades hosting wrestling matches during Stampede Week at the old Stampede Corral and Victoria Pavilion. That promotion, headed by the fabled Hart family, produced major stars in the wrestling world.