Canada

Winnipeg wrestling royalty coming to the Canada Life Centre

Posted March 3, 2023
AEW executive vice president and current World Trios co-champion Kenny Omega joins Global News Morning to talk about the long history of wrestling in Manitoba, as well as how it feels to be wrestling back in Winnipeg on March 15, 2023 at the Canada Life Centre.
