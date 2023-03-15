Menu

Crime

1 person dead after industrial accident in Stouffville, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 4:13 pm
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg.
One person is dead after an industrial accident in Stouffville, Ont., police say.

York Regional Police said officers were called to a business on Highway 48 north of Cherry Street around 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday for an industrial accident involving a tow truck and a pedestrian.

Police said the tow truck and pedestrian collided.

Officers said both the driver and the pedestrian were employed by the business.

According to police, the pedestrian, a male, was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officers said the force’s major collision unit, the province’s ministry of labour and the coroner’s office are investigating.

A spokesperson for Ontario’s Ministry of Labour said it had notified of the accident in Cedar Valley, adding that it was reported that a worker had been injured by a vehicle.

The ministry said two inspectors have been assigned, and that the investigation is ongoing.

