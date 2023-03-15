1 person dead after industrial accident in Stouffville, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after an industrial accident in Stouffville, Ont., police say.

York Regional Police said officers were called to a business on Highway 48 north of Cherry Street around 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday for an industrial accident involving a tow truck and a pedestrian.

Police said the tow truck and pedestrian collided.

Officers said both the driver and the pedestrian were employed by the business.

According to police, the pedestrian, a male, was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officers said the force’s major collision unit, the province’s ministry of labour and the coroner’s office are investigating.

A spokesperson for Ontario’s Ministry of Labour said it had notified of the accident in Cedar Valley, adding that it was reported that a worker had been injured by a vehicle.

The ministry said two inspectors have been assigned, and that the investigation is ongoing.