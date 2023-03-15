1 person dead after industrial accident in Stouffville, Ont.

One person is dead after an industrial accident in Stouffville, Ont., police say.
York Regional Police said officers were called to a business on Highway 48 north of Cherry Street around 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday for an industrial accident involving a tow truck and a pedestrian.
Police said the tow truck and pedestrian collided.
Officers said both the driver and the pedestrian were employed by the business.
According to police, the pedestrian, a male, was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Officers said the force’s major collision unit, the province’s ministry of labour and the coroner’s office are investigating.
A spokesperson for Ontario’s Ministry of Labour said it had notified of the accident in Cedar Valley, adding that it was reported that a worker had been injured by a vehicle.
The ministry said two inspectors have been assigned, and that the investigation is ongoing.
