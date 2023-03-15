Menu

Crime

André Boisclair, former Parti Québécois leader and sex offender, granted parole

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 15, 2023 5:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Ex-PQ leader sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to sexual assault'
Ex-PQ leader sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to sexual assault
André Boisclair has been sentenced to two years less a day in jail. This comes after the former Parti Québécois leader pleaded guilty in June to two counts of sexual assault dating back to 2014 and 2015.The 56 year-old's victims told the court that the incidents continue to haunt them – Jul 18, 2022
Former Parti Québécois leader André Boisclair, who pleaded guilty in June 2022 to sexually assaulting two young men, has been granted parole.

Boisclair, 56, was sentenced in July 2022 to two years less a day in jail.

Read more: Former PQ leader André Boisclair pleads guilty to sex assaults

The provincial parole board refused an earlier application from Boisclair in November because of what it called his “arrogant attitude” and his refusal to undergo therapy.

The board concluded Tuesday that after four additional months in jail, releasing Boisclair will not compromise public safety.

Read more: Ex-PQ leader and sex offender André Boisclair refused therapy in jail, denied parole

Boisclair will be required to undergo therapy and attend support group meetings for drug or alcohol addiction, and he is banned from consuming alcohol or drugs and from contacting his victims during his parole.

The two assaults took place in 2014 and 2015 at Boisclair’s Montreal apartment.

Sexual Assault, Parti Quebecois, PQ, Andre Boisclair
