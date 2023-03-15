André Boisclair, former Parti Québécois leader and sex offender, granted parole

Send this page to someone via email

Former Parti Québécois leader André Boisclair, who pleaded guilty in June 2022 to sexually assaulting two young men, has been granted parole.

Boisclair, 56, was sentenced in July 2022 to two years less a day in jail.

The provincial parole board refused an earlier application from Boisclair in November because of what it called his “arrogant attitude” and his refusal to undergo therapy.

The board concluded Tuesday that after four additional months in jail, releasing Boisclair will not compromise public safety.

Boisclair will be required to undergo therapy and attend support group meetings for drug or alcohol addiction, and he is banned from consuming alcohol or drugs and from contacting his victims during his parole.

The two assaults took place in 2014 and 2015 at Boisclair’s Montreal apartment.