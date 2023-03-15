Menu

Canada

Federal and Alberta governments to study oilsands tailings leak communication

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 15, 2023 2:06 pm
An undated photo of the site of an overland processed water spill outside the lease area at Imperial Oil's Kearl Lake oilsands mine in northern Alberta. View image in full screen
An undated photo of the site of an overland processed water spill outside the lease area at Imperial Oil's Kearl Lake oilsands mine in northern Alberta. Courtesy: Nick Vardy/Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation
The Alberta and federal governments say they will work together to understand what happened around public notifications of toxic seepage at an oilsands tailings pond.

Alberta Environment Minister Sonya Savage and her federal counterpart Steven Guilbeault discussed on Tuesday night the seepage and leak from the Kearl oilsands mine.

Read more: Ottawa says Kearl leaks harmful to wildlife; issues order to stop seepage

The seepage was discovered in May, but neither politician was told about it until nine months later.

Area First Nations were also not updated after initial notification of discoloured water being found on the site, about 70 kilometres north of Fort McMurray, Alta.

Read more: Alberta band chief angry over silence from Imperial Oil after Kearl oilsands tailings spill

Savage says in a news release that her department has sent officials to the site to conduct independent water sampling, in addition to monitoring already in place.

She says Alberta has not seen evidence of waterway or drinking water contamination.

