Suspect sought after bank robbery in Markham

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a bank robbery in Markham.
York Regional Police said on Tuesday at around 10:10 a.m., officer received a report of a robbery at a bank on Highway 7 East and Jonquil Crescent.
Police said a male suspect, who was believed to be armed, approached an employee and allegedly demanded cash.
“The suspect obtained money and fled the area on foot,” police said in a news release.
Officers are now searching for man between 30 and 40 years old.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
