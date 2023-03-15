Suspect sought after bank robbery in Markham

See more sharing options

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a bank robbery in Markham.

York Regional Police said on Tuesday at around 10:10 a.m., officer received a report of a robbery at a bank on Highway 7 East and Jonquil Crescent.

Police said a male suspect, who was believed to be armed, approached an employee and allegedly demanded cash.

“The suspect obtained money and fled the area on foot,” police said in a news release.

Officers are now searching for man between 30 and 40 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.