Crime

Suspect sought after bank robbery in Markham

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 11:48 am
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News
Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a bank robbery in Markham.

York Regional Police said on Tuesday at around 10:10 a.m., officer received a report of a robbery at a bank on Highway 7 East and Jonquil Crescent.

Police said a male suspect, who was believed to be armed, approached an employee and allegedly demanded cash.

“The suspect obtained money and fled the area on foot,” police said in a news release.

Officers are now searching for man between 30 and 40 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

