Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man, 19, charged after allegedly shooting at victim in Oshawa: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 11:31 am
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting investigation in Oshawa, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Dec. 10 at around 9:30 p.m., officers received reports of an armed person in the Nassau Street and King Street West area.

Police said “an incident occurred” and the suspect allegedly became physical with the victim.

Officers said the suspect then allegedly shot at the victim, but missed him, before fleeing south on Nassau Street.

Read more: Police seek suspect after shots fired in Oshawa, Ont.

According to police, a shell casing was located, but no injuries were reported.

Trending Now

Officers said 19-year-old Antjuan Lewis turned himself in to police on Wednesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Lewis has been charged with 17 offences including discharging a firearm with the intent to wound or endanger life, possessing a weapon for committing an offence, assault and pointing a firearm.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
CrimeShootingDurham Regional PoliceDRPSOshawa crimeShooting InvestigationCrime Oshawa
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers