Man, 19, charged after allegedly shooting at victim in Oshawa: police

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting investigation in Oshawa, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Dec. 10 at around 9:30 p.m., officers received reports of an armed person in the Nassau Street and King Street West area.

Police said “an incident occurred” and the suspect allegedly became physical with the victim.

Officers said the suspect then allegedly shot at the victim, but missed him, before fleeing south on Nassau Street.

According to police, a shell casing was located, but no injuries were reported.

Officers said 19-year-old Antjuan Lewis turned himself in to police on Wednesday morning.

Lewis has been charged with 17 offences including discharging a firearm with the intent to wound or endanger life, possessing a weapon for committing an offence, assault and pointing a firearm.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.