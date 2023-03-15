Paris Hilton says she had ‘inappropriate’ relationship with Grade 8 teacher

Send this page to someone via email

In her new memoir, Paris Hilton is dishing dirt and contemplating her past, both the good and bad.

In Paris: The Memoir, the Hilton heiress alleged she was groomed by her Grade 8 teacher when she was only 14 years old. She claimed the incident happened at her Catholic school with a “handsome young teacher” who had a “very Abercrombie” image.

“Everyone loved him, including the nuns,” Hilton, 42, wrote.

Hilton said the inappropriate relationship with her teacher — identified in the book by the moniker “Mr. Abercrombie” — began when he told Hilton he reciprocated her crush.

“He made me feel noticed in an important, grown-up way,” Hilton reflected. “He flattered and teased me and said that all the other girls were talking about me behind my back because they were jealous.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen ‘Paris: The Memoir’. Amazon

Hilton claimed the teacher asked for her personal phone number and would call her almost every night.

“We talked for hours about how amazingly mature, beautiful, and intelligent I was, how sensual, misunderstood, and special,” she wrote.

Hilton said Mr. Abercrombie “reminded” her of other famous relationships with big age gaps, including Princess Diana, who was 13 years younger than then-Prince Charles, and Priscilla Presley, who was 10 years Elvis Presley’s junior.

Hilton, who just became a mother via surrogate, claimed at the time she never felt like she was being manipulated by her teacher — rather, she felt she was “being worshipped.”

Story continues below advertisement

“The focus was on my intoxicating beauty instead of his inappropriate behavior,” she wrote.

The situation escalated when Hilton claims the teacher asked to visit her house when her parents were gone. When 14-year-old Hilton saw the teacher’s car idling in her driveway, she said she climbed into the passenger’s seat and was kissed by him.

As the kiss “seemed to be evolving into something more,” Hilton said her parents returned home.

Hilton alleges the teacher drove away from the house with her still in the car. She says her parents, Rick and Kathy Hilton, followed in pursuit until Mr. Abercrombie returned Hilton to her home.

“I don’t know where he would have taken it if my parents hadn’t pulled into the driveway,” she wrote.

Hilton tried to lie to her parents about the incident, but it was no use. She said the incident served as a catalyst for her being sent to live with her grandmother in Palm Springs, Calif.

She wrote that it took “decades” for her to speak the word “pedophile.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Every 8th grade girl is a treasure, like a priceless work of art, so you’d like to think that every 8th grade teacher will be like a security guard in an art gallery,” Hilton wrote. “He’s not there to enjoy the beauty; he’s there to protect it. He’s there to enforce the rules, and Rule Number One is: DO. NOT. TOUCH. Keep your fingers, lips, and man bits off the masterpieces.”

The memoir sees Hilton touch on myriad personal moments throughout her life and career, including the release of her unauthorized sex tape, being allegedly cornered by former movie producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein and falsely stating publicly that she voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 election. (Hilton said the reality was “even worse: I didn’t vote at all.”)

Paris: The Memoir was released on March 14.

—

Story continues below advertisement

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.