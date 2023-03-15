Menu

Headline link
Canada

Honda recalls over 50K vehicles in Canada over faulty seatbelt

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 15, 2023 10:51 am
Honda recalls over 50K vehicles in Canada over faulty seatbelt
WATCH: Honda is recalling nearly half a million vehicles in the U.S. and 52,000 in Canada because the front seatbelts may not latch properly.
Honda is recalling nearly a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and 52,000 in Canada because the front seat belts may not latch properly.

The recall covers some of the automaker’s top-selling models, including the 2017 through 2020 CR-V, the 2018 and 2019 Accord, the 2018 through 2020 Odyssey and the 2019 Insight. Also included is the Acura RDX from the 2019 and 2020 model years.

Honda says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that the surface coating on the channel for the buckle can deteriorate over time. The release button can shrink against the channel at lower temperatures, increasing friction and stopping the buckle from latching.

Read more: Recall warning issued for McCain Staycrisp Straight Cut Fries. What to know

If the buckle doesn’t latch, a driver or passenger may not be restrained in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

Honda says it has no reports of injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will replace the front seat belt buckle release buttons or the buckle assemblies if needed. Owners will be notified by letter starting April 17.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

