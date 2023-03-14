Jets road trip ends with 5-3 loss in Carolina

After picking up a pair of wins in Florida over the weekend, the Winnipeg Jets were unable to complete a road trip sweep, dropping a 5-3 loss to the Metro-leading Hurricanes in Carolina Tuesday night.

The home team opened the scoring at the 4:37 mark of the first period thanks to a poor breakout by the Jets.

With the puck in Winnipeg’s end, Brenden Dillon tried to pass it up the boards to Kyle Connor but the winger blew the zone before the puck arrived to him and it was intercepted by Jaccob Slavin.

The Hurricanes blueliner had some free ice to get in close on David Rittich, and while his initial shot was stopped, the rebound bounced off him and fluttered over Rittich and into the top of the net.

It was Carolina’s first goal in over 180 minutes of game action as they took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission, which was not a good sign for the Jets as the Hurricanes are 33-4-4 when scoring first this season and 27-2-4 when leading after 20 minutes.

Story continues below advertisement

But Winnipeg took little time drawing even in the second thanks to a strange sequence of events.

Dylan Samberg caught Jordan Martinook with a knee-on-knee collision just inside the Winnipeg blueline, causing a crowd to form around Samberg. There was some minor pushing and shoving, but not enough to warrant a whistle as the Jets skated the puck up the ice on a three-on-one.

Dylan DeMelo kept the puck and beat Frederik Andersen clean with a wrist shot to level the score just 19 seconds into the period as fans booed what they thought should have been a kneeing penalty.

The game stayed tied for all of 39 seconds.

After Carolina won a faceoff in the Winnipeg end, Brady Skjei took the puck down the half-wall and beat Rittich high over the glove to restore the Hurricanes’ lead.

Proving that forwards could also score goals, Jesperi Kotkaniemi beat Rittich with a wraparound after a sustained shift in the Jets end to make it 3-1 at the 8:15 mark of the period.

The Jets had some decent chances as the period went along but nothing too scary as it stayed a two-goal game through 40 minutes. Shots on goal through two periods were even at 17.

Winnipeg cut the lead to one at the 4:27 mark of the third when Blake Wheeler slid a pass through the legs of a Hurricanes defender, right to the tape of a streaking Nikolaj Ehlers. He slid the puck through the five-hole of his fellow Dane to make it 3-2.

Story continues below advertisement

But a self-inflicted wound just shy of the midway point of the third set the Jets back. As he circled back into the Winnipeg end, Kevin Stenlund fired a pass to Neal Pionk near the faceoff dot.

The pass was too hard, it bounced past Pionk and sat near the goal line for a forechecking Stefan Noesen, who passed it to Jack Drury in the slot. Drury buried it past Rittich to make it a 4-2 game at the 9:34 mark.

Winnipeg did not go down without a fight, however. Nino Niederreiter buried his fourth goal as a Jet as he drifted into the slot and finished off a great feed from Morgan Barron to cut the lead back to one with 4:22 to go.

Any chance to rally in the final minutes was severely handicapped by a hooking penalty taken by Wheeler with 2:52 to go, just the third penalty called in the game.

Winnipeg killed it off and got Rittich to the bench for an extra attacker but the last gasp attack proved fruitless as Kotkaniemi sealed the win with an empty netter with just seconds remaining.

Rittich gets saddled with the loss after allowing four goals on 24 shots while Andersen allowed three goals on 24 shots.

The Jets will now head home to face the league-leading Bruins Thursday night, and could get Pierre-Luc Dubois and Josh Morrissey back from injury. Pregame coverage begins at 5 p.m. on 680 CJOB with the puck dropping just after 7 p.m.