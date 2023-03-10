Menu

Sports

ANALYSIS: Road trip may be what Jets need to get back on track

By John Shannon CJOB
Posted March 10, 2023 10:38 am
Jets Report with John Shannon View image in full screen

The Jets have lost, somehow and some way, eight times in the last 20 days, but hear me when I say now is not the time to panic. This team is still in a playoff spot. This team still controls its own fate.

I know those words sound rather silly and hollow to say when the Jets haven’t played that well recently and the powerplay is working on fumes.

But reflect back on last season, and the summer of discontent, and then the first three months of this season.

Read more: Fleury steals the show as Wild take down Jets 4-2

If I had told you, after last year, that the Jets would be in a playoff spot, and that the team would be playing meaningful games in the month of March, I suspect most fans would have been happy with that outcome.

This team has hit a bump — a big bump — at the wrong part of the season. And now they have to fight their way out of it.

This road trip, the two in Florida and Carolina, and the overall eight road games in 10, are going to make it a real challenge. But I think it might be coming at the right time.

Away from Winnipeg, away from the pressure of playing at home, could be the best medicine to cure all this team’s ills. After all, it was the road record earlier this season that put the team on the right track.

No reason to think it can’t happen again.

Click to play video: 'John Shannon on the Jets: March 8'
John Shannon on the Jets: March 8
NHLHockeyWinnipeg SportsWinnipeg JetsJetsWinnipeg hockeyNHL Season
