Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police lay charges in connection with armed robbery of delivery driver in Kitchener

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 7:07 pm
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two men are being charged after a delivery driver was held up at knifepoint in Kitchener, Ont.

Waterloo Regional Police received a call on Monday around 9:35 p.m.

The robbery occurred in the area of Stirling Avenue South and Charles Street East.

Read more: Waterloo police lay more charges in connection with Kitchener delivery driver robberies

Investigators say the victim was not injured after being approached by two men who brandished knives.

They say the suspects stole the food order being delivered to a customer before fleeing the area on foot.

The investigation led to the arrest of an 19-year-old from Kitchener and an 18-year-old from Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

The Kitchener man will return to court on Apr. 25, while the Toronto man is being held for a bail hearing.

Click to play video: 'More than half of Canadians feel violence in their community has increased: Ipsos poll'
More than half of Canadians feel violence in their community has increased: Ipsos poll
RobberyKitchener newsWaterloo Regional PoliceArmed RobberyKitchener CrimeweaponDelivery Driverknifepoint
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers