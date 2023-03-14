Police lay charges in connection with armed robbery of delivery driver in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are being charged after a delivery driver was held up at knifepoint in Kitchener, Ont.

Waterloo Regional Police received a call on Monday around 9:35 p.m.

The robbery occurred in the area of Stirling Avenue South and Charles Street East.

Read more: Waterloo police lay more charges in connection with Kitchener delivery driver robberies

Investigators say the victim was not injured after being approached by two men who brandished knives.

They say the suspects stole the food order being delivered to a customer before fleeing the area on foot.

The investigation led to the arrest of an 19-year-old from Kitchener and an 18-year-old from Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

The Kitchener man will return to court on Apr. 25, while the Toronto man is being held for a bail hearing.