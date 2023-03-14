Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police launch investigation after sudden death of infant on Onion Lake Cree Nation

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 6:56 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
A 33-year-old woman from the Onion Lake Cree Nation is charged with concealing the body of a child and will appear in court on April 19th. File / Getty
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes unit is leading the investigation following a report of a sudden death of an infant at a residence on the Onion Lake Cree Nation.

Thirty-three-year-old Tashia Turner from Onion Lake Cree Nation has been charged with concealing the body of a child and was arrested and taken into police custody.

Read more: 2-year-old girl found dead at Prince Albert, Sask. home

“Based on preliminary information gathered by Onion Lake RCMP and the Lloydminster RCMP General Investigation Section, it was determined Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes would be the lead investigative agency,” police said in a statement.

“Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes worked closely with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service over the coming months to investigate the cause and circumstances of the death. The investigation also involved support from the North Battleford RCMP Forensic Identification Section.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Prince Albert police investigating infant’s death, father charged

Turner was arrested without incident on March 7, 2023, and taken into police custody but was released from custody on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Lloydminster Provincial Court on April 19, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.

Trending Now

Police stated as this file is now before the courts, they are not able to provide any further information.

Click to play video: 'Indigenous leaders call for Prince Albert police firings, inquest after infant’s death'
Indigenous leaders call for Prince Albert police firings, inquest after infant’s death
Saskatchewan NewsDeath InvestigationInfant DeathOnion Lake Cree NationPolice CustodyOnion Lake RCMPSaskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers