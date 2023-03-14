Police launch investigation after sudden death of infant on Onion Lake Cree Nation

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes unit is leading the investigation following a report of a sudden death of an infant at a residence on the Onion Lake Cree Nation.

Thirty-three-year-old Tashia Turner from Onion Lake Cree Nation has been charged with concealing the body of a child and was arrested and taken into police custody.

“Based on preliminary information gathered by Onion Lake RCMP and the Lloydminster RCMP General Investigation Section, it was determined Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes would be the lead investigative agency,” police said in a statement.

“Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes worked closely with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service over the coming months to investigate the cause and circumstances of the death. The investigation also involved support from the North Battleford RCMP Forensic Identification Section.”

Turner was arrested without incident on March 7, 2023, and taken into police custody but was released from custody on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Lloydminster Provincial Court on April 19, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.

Police stated as this file is now before the courts, they are not able to provide any further information.