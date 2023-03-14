Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Manitoba musicians take home Junos at Edmonton award ceremony

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 3:05 pm
The Bros Landreth won a Juno Monday, making the duo two-for-two at the Canadian music awards. View image in full screen
The Bros Landreth won a Juno Monday, making the duo two-for-two at the Canadian music awards. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BNB Studios
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s biggest music awards, the Junos, were presented in Edmonton, both in a televised gala Monday night and an ‘opening night’ event on the weekend, and a handful of Manitobans took home top honours.

Winnipeg roots duo The Bros. Landreth got the nod in the Contemporary Roots Album of the Year category for their acclaimed Come Morning album.

Story continues below advertisement

The win gives them an impressive 2-2 record at the Junos, with their only other nomination — for 2015’s Let It Lie — also resulting in an award.

The duo, comprised of brothers Joey and Dave Landreth, were already riding high on a shoutout from blues legend Bonnie Raitt, who won for her rendition of one of their songs at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Read more: Manitoba classical artists and more nominated for 2023 Junos

Christian artist Jordan St. Cyr, who was born in Niverville, was a first-time nominee, winning the Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year award for his self-titled album.

Story continues below advertisement

A Winnipeg music teacher also won big at the Junos.

Trending Now

Jewel Casselman at Lakewood School, in the St. James-Assiniboia School Division, was this year’s recipient of the MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award, which comes with $10,000 in music funding for the winner’s school.

A number of other Manitoba artists were nominated for awards but fell just short of the prize, including Carman pop star Faouzia, Brandon violist James Ehnes, Fisher River Cree Nation composer Andrew Balfour, and Winnipeg folk-rockers Indian City.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg pianist scores Juno Award with ‘Change of Plans’ LP'
Winnipeg pianist scores Juno Award with ‘Change of Plans’ LP
JunosWinnipeg musicManitoba musicMusic awardsBros. LandrethJewel CasselmanJordan St. Cyr
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers