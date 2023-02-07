Menu

Entertainment

Winnipeg group ‘humbled’ by Bonnie Raitt’s Grammy win for single written by them

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 7, 2023 8:28 am
A Winnipeg duo is celebrating a career-validating moment after one of their songs earned veteran singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt a Grammy at this year’s ceremony.

Raitt picked up three trophies including one for best Americana performance for Made Up Mind.

The song was written by brothers Joey and Dave Landreth of the alternative country group The Bros. Landreth, and Jonathan Singleton, an American country singer.

The brothers met Raitt when she was performing at the 2014 Winnipeg Folk Festival where she asked them to send her some of their music.

Nearly 10 years later, Raitt’s team informed the group she was recording one of their songs for her latest album.

Dave Landreth says watching Raitt win the award and hearing a shout-out from her was a humbling and grounding experience for him.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

