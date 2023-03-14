Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Russian fighter jet collides with U.S. drone, causes crash. What we know

By Eric Stober Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 1:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Russia launches fresh wave of deadly airstrikes across Ukraine'
Russia launches fresh wave of deadly airstrikes across Ukraine
Russia has launched a new wave of missile and drone strikes across Ukraine, hitting residential buildings and critical infrastructure, and knocking the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant offline once again. Crystal Goomansingh reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Russian fighter jet collided into an American Reaper surveillance drone over the Black Sea in international airspace on Tuesday, according to the U.S. European Command.

In a press release, the U.S. Air Force said that at 2 a.m. Eastern (7 a.m. local time) a Russian Su-27 aircraft struck the propeller of the U.S.’s MQ-9 aircraft, which conducts intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. It was accompanied by a second Su-27 that wasn’t involved in the collision but that U.S. officials said was also involved in “unsafe” conduct.

“Several times before the collision, the Su-27s dumped fuel on and flew in front of the MQ-9 in a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner,” the U.S. release said.

“This incident demonstrates a lack of competence in addition to being unsafe and unprofessional.”

Read more: Airdrie man on Ukraine frontlines shares autonomous farming, drone skills

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. operators were forced to bring the drone down in international waters, “resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9,” said U.S. Air Force Gen. James B. Hecker, commander, U.S. Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa.

“In fact, this unsafe and unprofessional act by the Russians nearly caused both aircraft to crash.”

The U.S. says that the intercept is the latest in a pattern of “dangerous actions” by Russian pilots interacting with U.S. and Allied aircraft over international airspace. The U.S. warns that the behaviour is aggressive and “could lead to miscalculation and unintended escalation.”

Trending Now

“U.S. and Allied aircraft will continue to operate in international airspace and we call on the Russians to conduct themselves professionally and safely,” Hecker added.

The U.S. added that its air forces in Europe routinely fly over sovereign territory and in international airspace.

Click to play video: 'Russia launches fresh wave of deadly airstrikes across Ukraine'
Russia launches fresh wave of deadly airstrikes across Ukraine
Advertisement
More on Canada
RussiaUkraineUkraine warU.S.Air ForceRussia U.S.mq-9 aircraftreaper dronerussia downs u.s. planerussia u.s. aircraftsu-27 aircraftUS drone crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers