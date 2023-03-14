Menu

Crime

Saskatchewan Firearm Amnesty Program looks to collect unwanted guns

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 12:08 pm
A total of 283 firearms, including shotguns and rifles, were collected by police services across Saskatchewan in 2019 as part of the gun amnesty program. View image in full screen
A total of 283 firearms, including shotguns and rifles, were collected by police services across Saskatchewan in 2019 as part of the gun amnesty program. Derek Putz / Global News
Saskatchewan residents with unwanted firearms will get the opportunity to hand them over to local police and conservation officers.

The Saskatchewan Firearm Amnesty Program begins on Monday and runs until April 9, with local authorities saying that if appointments are made, officers will swing by to collect guns, replica firearms and ammunition from anyone looking to surrender them.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP arrest 7 after finding hoard of guns in The Pas

Saskatchewan RCMP note that people must not transport firearms to municipal buildings, detachments and conservation offices, adding that improperly transporting firearms can be a safety risk and can result in potential criminal implications.

Officers also say that during this period police won’t pursue charges related to unauthorized possession of firearms surrendered as part of the initiative.

Story continues below advertisement

Surrendered firearms will be checked to see if they are involved in any ongoing investigations, and then will be destroyed.

The Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police says this program is designed to collect and dispose of unwanted firearms that might end up in the hands of criminals through break and enters or accidental loss.

Click to play video: 'Gang unit seizes guns in crackdown on alleged firearms trafficking ring'
Gang unit seizes guns in crackdown on alleged firearms trafficking ring
PoliceSaskatchewan NewsGunsSaskatchewan RCMPFirearmsOfficersSaskatchewan Firearm Amnesty Program
