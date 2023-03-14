Saskatchewan Firearm Amnesty Program looks to collect unwanted guns

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan residents with unwanted firearms will get the opportunity to hand them over to local police and conservation officers.

The Saskatchewan Firearm Amnesty Program begins on Monday and runs until April 9, with local authorities saying that if appointments are made, officers will swing by to collect guns, replica firearms and ammunition from anyone looking to surrender them.

Saskatchewan RCMP note that people must not transport firearms to municipal buildings, detachments and conservation offices, adding that improperly transporting firearms can be a safety risk and can result in potential criminal implications.

Officers also say that during this period police won’t pursue charges related to unauthorized possession of firearms surrendered as part of the initiative.

Surrendered firearms will be checked to see if they are involved in any ongoing investigations, and then will be destroyed.

The Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police says this program is designed to collect and dispose of unwanted firearms that might end up in the hands of criminals through break and enters or accidental loss.