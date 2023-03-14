Menu

Environment

Guelph holding webinars on how businesses can conserve water, save money

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 14, 2023 11:33 am
tap water View image in full screen
Water drips from a tap in this file photo. Pexels
The City of Guelph is hosting a series of webinars aimed at helping businesses conserve water and save money.

The webinars will cover a wide range of topics, including geothermal systems, using water wisely and water meter readings.

The first webinar, Geothermal: Is it Right for your Business, will take place on March 30 at 11 a.m.

The second one goes in June and will focus on simple, low-cost solutions on water efficiency. The final webinar is in October and will cover water metering.

Read more: Guelph bumps up outdoor water restrictions to Level 2 red

The city says it hopes those who attend these webinars will take advantage of the city’s Water Smart Business program, designed to help businesses use rebates and incentives.

They include compensating businesses for installing permanent water conservation upgrades up to $100,000, free water billing reviews, and up to $10,000 towards the cost of a third-party water audit.

Those interested in attending the webinars must first register through Eventbrite.

 

