Environment

Guelph bumps up outdoor water restrictions to Level 2 red

Homeowners are now prohibited from watering their lawns at any time during the day and decorative gardens can only be watered on calendar dates based on address number.
By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 13, 2022 1:49 pm
City of Guelph moves to Level 2 Red outdoor water restrictions. View image in full screen
City of Guelph moves to Level 2 Red outdoor water restrictions. City of Guelph

The City of Guelph has bumped up its outdoor water restriction to a Level 2 red.

That means, as of Wednesday, homeowners are now prohibited from watering their lawns at any time during the day.

Food gardens and trees remain exempt and decorative gardens can only be watered between 7 and 9 a.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. on calendar dates based on address number.

Read more: Guelph moves to Level 1 yellow water restrictions

In a news release, the city says the move to Level 2 red is due to an increase in water use, the hot, dry weather and low river levels.

The city says it will continue to monitor the conditions and work with the Grand River Conservation Authority throughout the summer to decide if and when water use levels can or should change.

