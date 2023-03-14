$50K reward offered for capture of Toronto murder suspect on Canada’s ‘most wanted’ list

Send this page to someone via email

A reward of up to $50,000 has been announced for information leading to the arrest of a Toronto murder suspect who is on the list of Canada’s “most wanted.”

The Bolo Program, Toronto police Homicide Unit, and Toronto Crime Stoppers announced the reward Tuesday in an effort to locate 30-year-old Kiarash Parzham, who is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting last June.

Toronto police said on June 15, 2022, at around 10:10 p.m., officers responded to the Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue West area for a shooting.

Toronto resident Kian Hoseyni, 28, was located outside of the north exit of Sheppard-Yonge subway station; he had been shot, police said.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but Hoseyni died at the scene.

Police said a man was seen leaving the area in a silver 2014 Hyundai Tucson with the Ontario licence plate CVBA 460.

Officials said Parzham, who is a Richmond Hill resident, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder.

“He has strong ties to the Greater Toronto Area, in particular to Richmond Hill. Prior to 2022, Parzham resided in the Metro Vancouver area and still has connections to the region,” police said in a release.

“He was known to frequent the entertainment area of Hamilton Street in Vancouver.”

Parzham is listed as number four on the Bolo Program’s “Canada’s most wanted” list. Officials said the $50,000 reward is available until Sept. 14.

The Bolo Program (short for be on the lookout) launched in 2018 and works to amplify wanted notices.

Officials said if anyone sees Parzham, they should call 9-1-1 immediately. Officials noted that anyone who offers him assistance in evading arrest may be considered an accessory after the fact and face charges themselves.

Those with information on the case can contact police at 416-808-7100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.