Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadians uninterested in King Charles’ coronation, British monarchy, survey suggests

By Morgan Lowrie The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2023 8:31 am
Click to play video: 'King Charles presides over his first Commonwealth Day'
King Charles presides over his first Commonwealth Day
King Charles III took centre stage for his first Commonwealth Day as monarch, with this year's theme being "forging a sustainable and peaceful common future". As Crystal Goomansingh reports, while diversity and culture played a prominent role in the annual service, critics say the realities of the Commonwealth's colonial history can't be ignored.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

New polling results suggest Canadians are largely indifferent to King Charles, and more than half believe his May 6 coronation is the right time for the country to reconsider its ties with the monarchy.

The web survey of 1,544 adults released Tuesday by market research firm Leger indicates many Canadians are greeting the ascension of Charles to the throne with a shrug.

Only 12 per cent of respondents said it was good news that Charles is now King, compared to 14 per cent who said it was bad news and 67 per cent who were indifferent.

Only 13 per cent of those surveyed said they felt a personal attachment to the monarchy, compared with 81 per cent who didn’t.

Read more: Majority of Canadians want referendum on monarchy ties after queen’s death: poll

Story continues below advertisement

The survey found the level of attachment to the monarchy has dropped since the days immediately following Queen Elizabeth’s death last September, when 19 per cent said they felt an attachment and 77 per cent said they didn’t. Indifference to Charles has also risen in the same period.

A majority of respondents said it’s the right time for Canada to reconsider its ties with the monarchy, with 56 per cent in favour and 44 against.

Anti-monarchy sentiment was strongest in Quebec, where 71 per cent said it was time to reconsider ties.

More on Canada

Indifference to Charles’ ascension to the throne spanned all age groups and regions of the country, although the new monarch was viewed more favourably in Manitoba and Saskatchewan and among Canadians aged 55 and older. Once again, the lowest level of positive reviews was in Quebec, where only seven per cent agreed it was a good thing that Charles is King.

Read more: King Charles is getting a ‘Noble’ new horse from Canada. How the royal tradition works

King Charles’ coronation will take place May 6 at Westminster Abbey and will be marked by a procession, a concert at Windsor Castle and other events.

Trending Now

While 44 per cent of respondents said they were aware of the event, 73 per cent said they weren’t interested. Twenty-seven per cent of respondents expressed interest, but only six per cent said they were very interested.

Story continues below advertisement

Sixty per cent of respondents said they were not going to watch television or video coverage, compared to 17 per cent who said they would and 23 per cent who weren’t sure.

Polling was done between March 10 and March 12. A margin of error can’t be assigned to the survey because it was conducted online and not at random, but Leger says the margin of error for a comparable random, or probability, sampling would be 2.49 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Click to play video: 'King Charles marks Commonwealth Day for 1st time as monarch, ‘draws great strength’ from late queen'
King Charles marks Commonwealth Day for 1st time as monarch, ‘draws great strength’ from late queen
Queen Elizabethking charlesKing Charles IIIBritish MonarchyLeger pollLegerBritish throneKing charles coronationking charles III coronation
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers