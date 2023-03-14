Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Inmate mistakenly released from Barton Street Jail returned to custody: Hamilton police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 2:30 pm
A photo from the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre. View image in full screen
A photo from the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre. Don Mitchell / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hamilton police say they’ve caught up with an inmate who was mistakenly released from the Barton Street jail last week.

Spokesperson Const. Indy Bharaj told Global News in an email that Shawn Delaney, 45, returned to custody on Tuesday after being reacquired from an address in the city.

Delaney was “improperly released” from the Hamilton Wentworth Detention Centre Friday, March 3, and has not yet served a full sentence connected with his incarceration.

Read more: Hamilton police seek inmate mistakenly released from Barton Street Jail

He had been convicted of both violent and non-violent crimes in the past and presented a threat to the public, say police.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Solicitor General, which manages corrections services in Ontario, says an “internal investigation” is underway to determine how Delaney was released.

Story continues below advertisement

“Correctional officials are responsible for ensuring accurate records are maintained and that inmates are released from correctional facilities only when they are legally entitled to be released from custody as directed by the courts or the Ontario Parole Board,” Andrew Morrison said.

Click to play video: 'Escaped inmate sentenced to life in prison for murder of B.C. man'
Escaped inmate sentenced to life in prison for murder of B.C. man
HamiltonHamilton PoliceInmateSolicitor GeneralHamilton-Wentworth Detention Centrebarton street jailinmate releasedmissing inmateAdministrative Errorhamilton inmateinmake mistakeshawn delaney
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers