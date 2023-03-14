Inmate mistakenly released from Barton Street Jail returned to custody: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say they’ve caught up with an inmate who was mistakenly released from the Barton Street jail last week.

Spokesperson Const. Indy Bharaj told Global News in an email that Shawn Delaney, 45, returned to custody on Tuesday after being reacquired from an address in the city.

Delaney was “improperly released” from the Hamilton Wentworth Detention Centre Friday, March 3, and has not yet served a full sentence connected with his incarceration.

He had been convicted of both violent and non-violent crimes in the past and presented a threat to the public, say police.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Solicitor General, which manages corrections services in Ontario, says an “internal investigation” is underway to determine how Delaney was released.

“Correctional officials are responsible for ensuring accurate records are maintained and that inmates are released from correctional facilities only when they are legally entitled to be released from custody as directed by the courts or the Ontario Parole Board,” Andrew Morrison said.