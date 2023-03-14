Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Okanagan Chefs Association celebrates local food and chefs

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 2:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Okanagan Chefs Association celebrates local food'
Okanagan Chefs Association celebrates local food
The valley's restaurant industry has expanded in recent years and the Okanagan Chefs Association is celebrating just that, with hopes of making the Okanagan known for its food. Jasmine King has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The valley’s restaurant industry has expanded in recent years and the Okanagan Chefs Association is celebrating just that, with hopes of making the Okanagan known for its food.

The OCA celebrated the local culinary scene for the first time ever, filling Kelowna‘s metro hub with both food and people on Monday night.

“This is the one time where we get the community to come in and help us be part of something else. So they get to come here, see us, meet us, meet and greet the chefs,” said OCA president Brent Durec.

Click to play video: 'Fifth annual B.C. Wine Industry Insight conference'
Fifth annual B.C. Wine Industry Insight conference

The event also gave local foodies the opportunity to connect once again after being apart earlier in the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

“This night is special for a lot of people in this world of the restaurant industry as well as the pandemic and everything. This is the first time we all get to kind of hang out together as chefs in the restaurant business and just kind of hang out, see what each other are doing,” said Provisions Kitchen chef Brock Bowes.

The night also showcased how the food scene in the valley has grown in recently, with more and more restaurants being established.

Trending Now

“The restaurant industry has exploded in the Okanagan. We’re fortunate with our brewery that we own, that basically the whole beer district down the street has just exploded,” said Bowes.

More on Canada

“It keeps it challenging, keeps it original, makes us challenge ourselves, even more, to be different than all the competition around us.”

Read more: Pub in Kelowna, B.C. prepares for fundraiser to support Ukraine

The Okanagan is famous for its wineries, but the OCA says it’s working to change that and make the valley known for its food as well.

“We’ve watched that grow over the years and now you can go to so many different wineries. They have excellent food, they have excellent wineries, it’s a great fun event and it’s fun to watch them grow,” Durec said.

Story continues below advertisement

Also on the menu at Monday’s event was an award ceremony. Those in the culinary industry were celebrated with hardware, including the top young chef and chef of the year.

KelownaOkanaganFoodcentral okanaganRestaurantsrestaurant industryFood Industrykelowna restaurantsOkanagan FoodOkanagan Chefs AssociationOkanagan food industry
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers