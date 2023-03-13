Menu

Entertainment

Nude Ontario Greenbelt protester interrupts Avril Lavigne at Juno Awards

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 13, 2023 9:36 pm
A naked protester drawing attention to Ontario’s plans to develop portions of the Greenbelt was kicked off stage by Avril Lavigne during Monday night’s Juno Awards.

On Monday evening, as Lavigne was speaking to assembled guests at the Edmonton event, a topless protester appeared on the stage behind her.

The message “save the Greenbelt” was written on their body.

Lavigne was quick to order the protester to leave the stage. “Get the f–k off,” she said, still speaking into the microphone.

Read more: No direct evidence yet in decision around Ford government Greenbelt probe, OPP email says

In November, Ontario announced plans to allow for 7,400 acres of the protected Greenbelt to be developed into housing. The move has sparked backlash from opposition parties and environmental advocates.

Story continues below advertisement

The protester was quickly escorted from the stage.

Ontario politicsFord governmentJuno AwardsJunosGreenbeltOntario greenbeltOntario greenbelt protest
