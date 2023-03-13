Manitoba aims to lift ban on ticket resales, promises better rules

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government has introduced a bill to end a ban on the reselling of tickets to sports and entertainment events at higher prices.

James Teitsma, the minister for consumer protection, says the long-standing ban has had little effect, as ticket resellers outside of Manitoba have been buying and reselling tickets at inflated prices to events in the province.

He says eliminating the ban gives resellers in Manitoba a level playing field.

Teitsma is promising new legislation that would set down new rules on the practice and offer consumers more protection.

He says possibilities include a ban on the use of automated software that can snap up hundreds of tickets in a few seconds, and a clear policy for refunds.

British Columbia enacted a law with similar provisions in 2021.