Bruce Springsteen to play Winnipeg in November

The Boss is finally coming to Winnipeg.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are scheduled to play Canada Life Centre Nov. 10, True North Sports and Entertainment (TNSE) confirmed Tuesday.

“At long last,” TSNE’s Kevin Donnelly told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

“It’s been sort of on the bucket list, as they say, for me personally and for the company to try to land a tour with Mr. Springsteen.

“(I’m) thrilled to announce … that Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are indeed coming to Winnipeg.”

The show will be the first time the rock legend has ever plugged in his guitar for a show in Winnipeg.

Donnelly said that’s not been for a lack of trying.

“We’ve been close a couple of times … but not able to land it,” he said, adding that he expects many fans will travel to Winnipeg to see the show.

“This is a very big deal for our hotel community — I’m expecting every hotel room to be filled.”

Springsteen has been on tour since February and Winnipeg’s stop is among several Canadian dates added Tuesday.

Donnelly said so far the tour has seen lengthy shows with plenty of Springsteen’s most popular songs on the set list.

“It’s a tour of hits, he’s playing the songs you want to hear,” he said.

Tickets officially go on sale Feb. 24, but fans can register now through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan service for a chance to grab presale tickets.